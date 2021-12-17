Match Awards from Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over Wolfsburg

Jersey swap: Maxence Lacroix

Wolfsburg was incredibly bad tonight. They played like they were one up the whole match and tried to defend the score — which was a terrible choice. Bayern Munich attacked throughout the game, and the one Wolves defender that stood out was Lacroix. He managed to stop Sane on several occasions and did as much as he could.

Der Kaiser: Dayot Upamecano

Great match from the French defender. He finally managed to win a lot of duels against a physical attacker — Wout Weghorst. Upamecano simply bossed Bayern’s box and midfield part as well. He was often in Wolfsburg’s half and often created attacks for the Bavarians. He also managed to score a goal, and it wasn’t from a set piece. This tells you a lot about how Bayern played tonight.

Fußballgott: Marc Roca

Although technically, he wasn’t the best player on the pitch, Marc Roca had a dominant performance tonight. He was very secure when he was on the ball and made a lot of great and accurate passes. Marc also defended very well and also had a couple of vital interceptions. He was brave when he went into duels and left quite an impression on me. Hopefully, the Spaniard will get more game time — at Bayern Munich, or another club on loan. Although Roca had great pass accuracy (93%), I’d love to see him take more risky, long passes. I think he has great vision and great technique. But, for now, baby steps are the best for his development.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sane

Another great match from Sane. He was very active on the left flank, and also, often switched sides, and went to the right. He scored a wonderful long-distance goal. He is having one of the best seasons of his career. Besides his goal, he was full of slick moves and helped create a lot of great moves for his teammates. Overall, he could have done better, but it was visible that the match was already won in the first half, so he was playing quite leisurely.

Meister of the Match: Thomas Muller

Another incredible performance from the Raumdeuter. He was simply unstoppable and destroyed Wolfsburg with his usual style of play. He managed to score a goal and have an assist to his name, after an incredible and visionary pass to Upamecano. It was a very difficult pass since the ball went between three opposing players and landed right on Upamecano’s head. Muller also scored his eleventh goal against Wolfsburg. There is no other club he scored more goals against, than Wolfsburg.

It was a great way to finish the first part of the season!