Undefeated MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov says Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski should have ousted Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or

All Khabib Nurmagomedov has done in his career as a mixed martial artist is tally a 29-0 record and establish a reputation as one of the best ever to enter the octagon.

When the semi-retired (no one ever really retires in combat sports do they?) Russian champion talks, just about everyone should listen, so when he says Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski deserved the Ballon d’Or, most people should take notice (or you might get choked out).

Specifically, Nurmagomedov said both Lewandowski and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema deserved the honor more than Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi.

“I would give it to Lewandowski or Benzema. One of them. Lewandowski. I think. Last three years, he is the best football player. We can just look at his results. What he does. He has won the Champions League. He has scored more than 120 goals last two years for the national team and club. He has 65 goals this year. It is too much. For football I think it is too much. I think he deserves Ballon d’Or,” Nurmagomedov said (as captured by the website Give Me Sport).

First, he’s correct. Second, who would be dumb enough to argue with him?