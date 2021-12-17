Hansi Flick reacts to Germany drawing England, Italy in 2022/23 UEFA Nations League

A week ago, Bundestrainer Hansi Flick was searching for potential teams Germany national team could face in pre-World Cup friendlies. After yesterday’s Nations League draw, UEFA has certainly made it easier for Flick to test his team against high-quality opposition.

In what can be considered as the ‘group of death’, Germany will take on England, Italy and Hungary in the 2022/23 season of Nations League. Die Mannschaft qualified for the upcoming World Cup after being placed in a relatively easier group but now, they will lock horns with the finalists of the latest European Championship. This will be Flick’s toughest test as a national team manager and the 56-year-old is fired up to meet the European heavyweights, next year.

“It’s a top, ideal, delightful draw,” said the former Bayern Munich coach in a video statement released by DFB (via Sport Bild). “We’re measuring ourselves against the best. It’s all about competing. The fans are excited. These are classics, we want to perform well.”

Aside from a friendly game, Germany met Italy previously in Euro 2016, when they knocked out Antonio Conte’s side to reach the tournament semi-finals. This year’s edition saw England trounce the Germans in round-of-16 as they went all the way to the final, before losing out to Roberto Mancini’s Italy. Safe to say, the recent history between the three nations could pave way for thrilling clashes.

Flick nevertheless sees plenty of room for improvement before his side visits Italy on June 4th.

“We’re far from satisfied yet, and we’re seeing that on the pitch too,” warned Flick (Abendzeitung). “If you look at the Nations League group in the summer, I think that England, Italy and Hungary are teams that are at the top level. We have to take the next step.”