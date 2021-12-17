Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

As 2021 slowly comes to an end, Bayern Munich are set to finish off a very successful Bundesliga Hinrunde with a final game against Wolfsburg. Lots of things have changed over the course of this past year or so, but the fact that the game will be played behind closed doors indicates that maybe we’re still at square one (in some ways).

Anyway, for Bayern and Nagelsmann, this game is an opportunity to end the Hinrunde on a high note. Being six points clear of BVB heading into the winter break is the goal, and Wolfsburg aren’t exactly flying at the moment so the getting the win is a must. With the game coming only a few days after Stuttgart, it’s going to push the players’ stamina a little, but they have a three-week holiday coming up to make up for it. Let’s hope there are no injuries.

