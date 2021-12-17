Bayern Munich 4-0 Wolfsburg: Initial reactions and observations

Initial reactions and observations

Bayern Munich finish their last two games of 2021 in style, albeit against relegation candidates. This was a good showing by Nagelsmann’s men, now hopefully the winter break allows the coach to rediscover some of Flick’s juju.

Wolfsburg are so bad, it’s hard to believe they were playing in Europe this year. They play like a 2.Bundesliga team (and not one of the good ones).

Thomas Muller got yet another assist. Wonder where that puts him in the all-time calendar assists ranking.

Jamal Musiala remains a gem. He’s proven he can be a CM now as well. What’s next? Right-back?

No more back-threes, please.

Full time: Bayern Munich win 4-0.

87’ — GOAL! Lewandowski finally gets his goal! 4-0 now.

59’ — GOAL! Leroy Sane curls it in, that was a perfect Robben goal.

56’ — GOAL! Upamecano makes it 2-0! Assist by Muller.

45’ — The second half is underway! Can Bayern score any more goals?

Halftime observations and analysis

The back-four was back! Aaaaand then it was gone. Bayern Munich started the game with the same four-man backline setup that downed Stuttgart, but for some reason Nagelsmann switched back to the back-three after going 1-0 up. Bayern’s been struggling to generate chances ever since.

Dayot Upamecano has been doing his best Niklas Sule impression. His interceptions are arguably better than the big German, but he is an inferior passer.

Robert Lewandowski still looks unhappy. Hope this isn’t going to become a thing going forward.

Halftime: Bayern Munich lead 1-0.

7’ — GOAL! Thomas Muller taps in a rebound from a Gnabry shot. Dominant star t by Bayern.

Kickoff: We’re underway in Munich!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! As expected, Nagelsmann has chosen his best lineup, with Upamecano coming in for Niklas Sule. We don’t know if Sule’s hurt, but he did miss the final training session. Looks like a good lineup for Bayern.

Bayern Munich are set to bid 2021 farewell with one final game against Wolfsburg in front of an empty Allianz Arena. It’s been a long year of football, consisting of more than a few surprises, plenty of great games, and some crushing disappointments. Now, all of that comes to an end with just one more game — the final matchday of this year’s Hinrunde.

Julian Nagelsmann still has barely any midfielders available, but with Marc Roca and Jamal Musiala stepping up recently, that shouldn’t be a huge problem. Given that this is Bayern’s final game before a three-week winter break, you shouldn’t expect any rotation from the coach. All the main starters — guys like Robert Lewandowski (who’s chasing an individual milestone, by the way), Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, and the like — should be in the starting XI.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 8:30 pm local time, 2:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

