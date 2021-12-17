Red Bull Salzburg excited for Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich

When Red Bull Salzburg saw that it had drawn Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the club immediately knew this was a huge opportunity.

“We know how difficult these two matches could be. We want to try to play bravely against Bayern and bring our own style of football out onto the pitch. It’s a really attractive draw for our club and fans, of course,” Red Bull Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle said as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

For Red Bull Salzburg captain Andres Ulmer, the chance to square off with the Bavarians will be fun. It will also be interesting to face off with two former Salzburg players in Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer.

“I am really pleased that we are facing such a big team that are playing so well at the moment. They are definitely among the favorites to win the Champions League. They have two former Salzburg players in Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer,” said Ulmer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I hope that they will be two exciting matches and that as many spectators as possible will be able to attend.”