Weekend Warm-up Podcast: A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg; A quick review of the UCL draw fiasco; Thoughts on Bayern’s rumored summer plans — including Erling Haaland; plus MORE!

Hey everybody! We are back for another Weekend Warm-up Podcast! This is the last edition before the team breaks, but rest assured, we’ll keep trudging forward to bring you our BFW brand of craziness even while Bayern Munich is maxing and relaxing.

Because of the Uber-condensed week, I’ve combined the Wolfsburg preview show into the Weekend Warm-up Podcast. I believe this is what you might call, “More Chuck for your buck!”

Anyway, here is what we have on tap:

A quick look at Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg.

A review of the Champions League draw fiasco.

An examination into Bayern Munich’s Plans A, B, and C for the summer.

Some thoughts about why Bayern Munich really needs to throwing timing to the wayside and go after Erling Haaland.

