Return date set for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich

After being designated a close contact to someone with COVID-19, then contracting COVID-19, and then experiencing fluid in his lungs, Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has had a hell of a ride over the past four-to-six weeks in dealing with the coronavirus.

Now, however, Kimmich has a return date in sight and getting the talented midfielder back in tow for the second half of the season will be just what the doctor ordered for Bayern Munich as Kimmich will hold a big key to the team’s success in the Rückrunde.

According to Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Kimmich is set to return to Bayern Munich on January 2nd when training commences for the squad after the holiday break.

Kimmich, whose presence has been sorely missed, should be able to inject some life into the squad and into the midfield upon his return. The Germany international should play a big role upon his formal return.