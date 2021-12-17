Daily Schmankerl: Dusan Vlahovic won’t be a cheap option for Bayern Munich as Juventus, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United are also interested; Manchester City won’t break the bank for Erling Haaland; Crowdsourcing a striker; and MORE!

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is one of the strikers that Bayern Munich is looking at as a potential reinforcement for the roster, but he might cost more than Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland:

According to SPORT BILD information, Vlahovic is one of a group of offensive players who could also be of interest to FC Bayern. In addition to the Fiorentina star, Lautaro Martínez (24) from Inter Milan and Federico Chiesa (24) from Juventus Turin should also be among the candidates. In the case of Vlahovic (contract until 2023), Munich would have to dig deep into their pockets. At least that’s what the “Gazzetta dello Sport” reports. Accordingly, Florence should demand a whopping 100 million euros for the striker. The club can afford to gamble high, because numerous top clubs are said to have Vlahovic on the list, including Tottenham, Arsenal and Juventus Turin. Florence is said to have already rejected some offers. Italian media are sure Vlahovic will leave Florence. Juve is seen as a favorite to sign.

According to Sky, Vlahovic also has interest from alone in their interest. Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur as well:

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are keeping an eye on Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, reports TalkSport. The 21-year-old has scored 15 goals in 17 Serie A games this season.

Palmeiras fans trying to crowdsource a striker? Check this out:

The new president of Brazilian club Palmeiras appealed to fans to stop sending money to her personal bank account on Thursday, a day after the details were revealed at her inauguration ceremony. Leila Pereira, who was last month elected Palmeiras’ first female president, was surprised when her social security number and home address were read out at Wednesday’s event. A few hours later, Pereira said supporters were sending her money to buy a new striker, using a popular direct transfer application called PIX. “Last night when my address and my social security number were revealed I got hundreds of PIX,” Pereira said with a smile. “It’s unbelievable. When I saw it I thought, I am being attacked by hackers. But how can it be an attack by hackers if they are transferring money to my account? I’d never seen anything like it.” They are Palmeiras fans depositing money in my account so I can bring in a new centre forward. They even wrote that in the comments, who the supporters want me to sign. It’s unprecedented.”

I took my Moderna booster and got WRECKED, so there was a little less frequent posting than normal on Thursday. Thanks to the BFW staff to picking up my slack and to you all for sticking with us.

Manchester City is among the list of clubs who want Erling Haaland, but Pep Guardiola’s side will not just empty the club’s coffers to get him:

Manchester City are, as has been widely reported, interested in signing Erling Haaland according to the Manchester Evening News. But citing Spanish outlet Sport, the paper states City are determined to avoid a situation where they “break the bank or their wage structure to do so”, and so may miss out on the Borussia Dortmund forward.

As for Manchester United, they need to qualify for the Champions League to have a chance Haaland per Sky:

Man Utd are currently reported to be the “only serious bidder” for Erling Haaland but have been told they must qualify for the Champions League to have a chance of signing him next summer (The Sun).

I’m not sure what is going on with that sweater/jacket (whatever it is), but David Alaba seems to be making it work:

Look, I am ALL about dogs playing poker, so I’m not knocking him...I just never thought I’d see apparel (aside of a t-shirt) based on the old pic.

This little video was pretty awesome:

Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski were both recognized by WhoScored and kicker for their efforts against VfB Stuttgart:

Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski in Kicker's Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/p4tprkwN74 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 15, 2021

It was a workmanlike effort from Bayern Munich in defeating VfB Stuttgart 5-0.

The Bavarians were, perhaps, a bit lucky at times but used a few strong individual performances to carry the day.