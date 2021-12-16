Julian Nagelsmann not expected to take risks with squad against Wolfsburg

Julian Nagelsmann has had to deal with a severe player shortage with covid outbreaks and an ever-growing list of injuries to this Bayern Munich squad. Thankfully, after the game against Wolfsburg on Friday, Bayern will get a much-needed break with their next match after that on January 7th. The best thing for Bayern at this point is just to come out of Friday’s match without another injury.

The coach is not expected to take any risks with injured players such as Leon Goretzka or Corentin Tolisso on Friday. Marcel Sabitzer is still not an option for the starting XI and of course, Kimmich is unavailable as well which leaves the midfield for Marc Roca and Jamal Musiala, once again.

Hopefully, Nagelsmann doesn’t take any risks because this squad simply can’t afford any more key players missing time, and honestly the midfield replacements have done an incredible job in absence of our typical Kimmich-Goretzka pairing. Tolisso was playing well until injured, and both Marc Roca and Jamal Musiala have proven up to the task. Marc Roca had an exceptional performance on Tuesday and proved Bayern might have use for the Spanish midfielder.

All I want for Christmas is a healthy Bayern squad.