More info on Bayern Munich’s rumored interest in Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland

We saw the reports break from Sport Bild (as covered on BFW yesterday) that, not only does Bayern Munich have Erling Haaland transfer crosshairs, but the Bavarians have been planning like this for quite while.

Haaland is — allegedly — included as part of Bayern Munich’s “Plan A” for this summer, which of course, might require other things to happen before it can be enacted. In the latest news, Sport Bild reports (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) that the Bavarians have already started to work out finances for a transaction.

In fact, it appears that all of the statements issues by current and former club executives stating that they are not interested in the Norwegian have been red herrings. The aforementioned finances, however, do worry the Bavarians.

Haaland’s release clause is a very manageable €75 million and his wages might be able in an affordable range for such a talent — but items like fees/commissions and a rumored “sperm donor” (our words not Sport Bild’s) fee to Haaland’s father for having spawned the phenom, could — allegedly — push the package into the €300 million range.

That figure would not be palatable for many — if any clubs — in the world.

While most reports seems to indicate that Bayern Munich is looking at Haaland as a contingency plan should Robert Lewandowski seek to play elsewhere, it can ascertained that Bayern Munich could also be looking at Haaland as a “must have player” who it pursues no matter what happens with Lewandowski.

That would be a big swing — and put a lot of pressure on Julian Nagelsmann to make it work — but that is why they paid the big bucks to RB Leipzig last summer for the manager.