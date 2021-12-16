NFL games at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena are another step closer to happening

The Associated Press is reporting that the Munich city council gave its “backing” to Bayern Munich to pursue a bid to host an NFL game at the Allianz Arena:

Munich city authorities said the council supported the bid to hold games from 2022-25 using the Allianz Arena, the 75,000-capacity stadium owned by six-time European champion Bayern. Munich has another stadium, built for the 1972 Olympics, which could meet NFL capacity requirements, but the city said it can’t be used for a bid because of an upcoming renovation.

While the pitch at the Allianz Arena will get wrecked (Bavarian Grass Works will be ALL OVER that), the city could stand to make a mint. Check out the projected figures:

Estimated economic impact of €31.5 million ($35.5 million) from visitors to the city*

Estimated €550,000 ($620,000) in revenue predicted for the city budget.

Munich, Frankfurt and Düsseldorf are the three German cities expected to place formal bids.

*This figure was based on numbers relative to the NFL games in London.