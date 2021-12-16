Report: Karim Adeyemi undecided between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig

It has been widely thought that Red Bull Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi is on the verge of signing with Borussia Dortmund, now that Bayern Munich is considered to be out of the running.

However, it appears that RB Leipzig it not out of contention according to Sport1:

As SPORT1 has been reporting for some time, BVB has the best cards in poker for the national player - and is now officially rid of one of the toughest competitors. According to SPORT1 information, only RB Leipzig and BVB are now in the running. Both clubs could, however, only be a brief layover. According to SPORT1 information, the final decision on where Germany’s most sought-after striker will end up has still not been made.

The reason why either Borussia Dortmund or RB Leipzig are being talked about as “brief layover” is because FC Barcelona has expressed interest in Adeyemi — and the player has reciprocated in saying, “Barca are a big club and I am proud that they are interested in me. Can I imagine playing for Barca in the future? Yes of course. It’s a great club.”

For now, though, Adeyemi’s camp feels as if the Bundesliga is the right move for his career.