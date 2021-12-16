“Ice cold” Bayern Munich earns praise from Bundesliga foe

VfB Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat spoke openly about Bayern Munich after the Bavarians raced by his squad 5-0.

“We were nicely in the game in the first half and in the second half too, up until the 60th minute. Then we had our first setback conceding the second goal, but we were still in it. But Bayern are ice cold. In the end, we were given a lesson,” Mislintat said (as captured by teamTALK). “They have incredible quality in the final third. We have nothing to be ashamed of. Bayern have that ability to dismantle teams, not just those in Germany. That’s not our measuring stick, but we showed a lot of quality for the first 60 minutes.”

Bayern Munich will look to dismantle one more team this week when it takes on Wolfsburg on Friday. Despite Wolfsburg’s current “down bad” state, Bayern Munich is extremely banged up and probably a little weary as well, so things might not be super easy against the Wolves.