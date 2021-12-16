Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski leaves door open to someday playing in Serie A

It’s quite hard to imagine Bayern Munich without Robert Lewandowski, but some day, eventually, that will become a reality. Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has been touted as his natural successor, but Bayern’s front office have giving contrasting signals at different times as to whether or not Haaland ever playing at Bayern is a realistic possibility. The mega transfer fee, combined with his high wages would be big roadblocks for Bayern.

Lewandowski controversially missed out on the Ballon d’Or, losing out to Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi, but the Polish ace was recently crowned Tuttosport “Golden Player Award” for 2021. He’s scored 42 Bundesliga goals in 2021 after his brace against VfB Stuttgart Tuesday, so he’s now only one goal away from breaking Gerd Muller’s record of league goals scored in a calendar year and he’s scored over 50 across all competitions in 2021.

Congratulations, Lewy! @lewy_official has been honoured with the by Italian magazine Tuttosport for his performances in 2021. pic.twitter.com/tekfusTib1 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 14, 2021

When Lewandowski was presented with the Tuttosport honor, he was asked whether he would ever consider playing in Serie A in Italy. He’s flirted with the idea of leaving Bayern before, but his current contract at Bayern runs through June 2023 and it’s the club’s desire to have him sign a new deal at some point before then. Of course, he’ll have no shortage of suitors if he makes it clear that he wants to leave Munich. “Will I play in Italy one day? I can’t say anything that I don’t know yet, but I know that in Italy I am held in high esteem. It’s possible, also because I would have the opportunity to play against great players and great teams in Italy,” he said when he was asked about potentially gracing Serie A someday.

He also revealed that one of his footballing idols when he was a kid was former Italian striker Roberto Baggio. “I was six years old when I started watching his games, his talent and his style,” Lewandowski said in admiration of the striker.