Daily Schmankerl: Borussia Dortmund to beat Bayern Munich on American prospect?; BVB to pursue Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech?; Wolfsburg’s Josip Brekalo plotting an exit; Bayern links to Boubacar Kamara heat up; and MORE!

It appears that Borussia Dortmund might have swept in and taken an American prospect from the clutches of Bayern Munich.

Kristian Fletcher, who was training with the Manchester United U-19 squad, is an American midfielder with a British passport, who starred at Bethesda Soccer Club in Maryland. Fletcher, though, might have bigger plans than DMV-area footy these days.

According to former professional player and current announcer Keith Costigan, Fletcher is headed to Borussia Dortmund after initially saying Fletcher would end up at Bayern Munich:

The beauty of getting information right before taking off. Dortmund. He will sign with Dortmund https://t.co/TuDmI37gmt — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) December 15, 2021

Costigan’s original tweet indicated that Bayern Munich was set to grab Fletcher:

Hearing he will sign with Bayern Munich https://t.co/dfdXiEFjW8 — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) December 15, 2021

Borussia Dortmund is rumored to have interest in Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech:

Borussia Dortmund are interested in a January loan move for Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, according to Sport Bild. #BVB #CFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) December 15, 2021

If the rumors of Karim Adeyemi going to Borussia Dortmund end up being true, it is tough to see the club actually having interest in Ziyech. Should Adeyemi opt to go elsewhere, however, BVB could be looking for some help (especially if Erling Haaland leaves during the summer transfer window).

It was a workmanlike effort from Bayern Munich in defeating VfB Stuttgart 5-0.

The Bavarians were, perhaps, a bit lucky at times but used a few strong individual performances to carry the day. Here is what we have on tap:

A recap of the match.

A choppy start on a bad pitch and an aversion to using the central midfield in the build-up.

The unfortunate injury to Kingsley Coman.

A magnificent performance from Niklas Süle, who just locked down anyone near him.

Serge Gnabry’s revival and why it was important for the Germany international to have a strong showing.

The need for a strong performance on Friday against Wolfsburg.

Paris Saint-Germain could be ready to make an offer to Real Madrid winger Vinicius:

Vinícius Júnior asked for the breakthrough at Real Madrid finally made, the 21-year-old is currently providing one magical performance after another in the Spanish capital. Los Blancos therefore want to extend the contract, which expires in 2024 - but is another top club injecting in between? Paris Saint-Germain are trying to secure the Brazilian’s services, according to El Nacional . In the French capital, Vinicius could play with his compatriot Neymar, which is probably tempting for almost every kicking Brazilian. With Marquinhos, another national player from the football-mad country plays at PSG. The winger actually wants to stay with Real, but the interest has amazed the agent - the report says. Perhaps Kylian Mbappé could also play a role in a potential deal. The PSG star has long been associated with Real. In the summer he could go to Madrid.

PSG’s entire outlook and planning are dependent on what happens with Mbappe and Lionel Messi. Mbappe is a free agent in the summer, while Messi’s deal runs through 2023.

The links between Bayern Munich and Olympique Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara might be heating up per The Athletic’s David Ornstein. The Bavarians were among a handful of big clubs linked to Kamara:

Highly-rated Boubacar Kamara has decided not to agree a new contract at Marseille & will leave as a free agent next summer. 22yo defensive midfielder / centre-back has interest from Premier League + elsewhere in Europe’s top divisions @TheAthleticUK #OM https://t.co/bQagj4buGV — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 13, 2021

Bayern Munich’s next move for a midfielder will have to be strategic. Adding a young player, who requires a lot of playing time will not be a good fit on Bavaria.

Josip Brekalo has an exit strategy from Wolfsburg and Torino is favored to be his next stop:

According to kicker, Torino management have already agreed to buy 23-year old Croatian international winger Josip Brekalo back from Wolfsburg, with German club execs. Former Stuttgart and Dinamo Zagreb player had joined Italian team in late August, and has so far provided a rather good display of his skills. Meant to be handed out on permanent move through a 15 million euros transfer fee, Brekalo has so far capped 30 times for Croatian senior national teams, scoring four goals therein. The 1998-born was previously tracked by a bunch more European clubs, including Spartak Moscow, Everton, Atalanta, Fiorentina, Lazio, and Sevilla FC.

Brekalo has been linked to Bayern Munich in the past and does have talent. With so much going wrong at Wolfsburg these days, though, a change of scenery might be just what he needs.