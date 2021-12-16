Herbert Hainer offers honest view into Bayern Munich’s potential budget issues

In a recent interview with Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich president gave an honest assessment of how hard the club will be hit by another season of reduced revenue thanks to COVID-19 restraints.

“We have to wait how long the reduced number of spectators will last. We still made a small profit despite the circumstances, other clubs can only dream of that. We’ll continue to be reasonable,” Hainer said.

Hainer also noted that the club is confident in the players on this season’s roster, so big moves in January probably will not happen.

“We have a very good team that we also trust in the second half of the season,” Hainer remarked.

Finally, Hainer addressed one of the proverbial elephants in the room: How Bayern Munich’s unvaccinated players reacted to seeing their salaries held back due to missed time? Hainer does not think it will harbor any ill will.

“No, I’m not worried. There was no confrontation, the talks were constructive. We clarified our stance as a club,” Hainer said.