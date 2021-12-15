Gamethread: It’s over! Bayern Munich Frauen down Benfica 4-0 in the UEFA Women’s Champions League

Fulltime: It’s over! Bayern Munich wins!

49’: It’s a rout! Klara Bühl adds another!

⚽ 49‘ UND GLEICH NOCH EINS!!



Klara #Bühl ist frei durch und lässt @SLBenfica-Torhüterin Gustavo keine Chance. Ganz stark, Mädels!! #FCBSLB 4:0 | #FCBFrauen — FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) December 15, 2021

48’: Giulia Gwinn bagged a penalty to make it 3-0.

33’: Lea Schüller’s header makes it 2-0!

26’: Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir gives Bayern a 1-0 lead!

The Bayern Munich Frauen are set to take on Benfica in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the lineup (below!) features some adjustments as the Frauen have already club has already clinched a spot in the knockout round of the competition.

So...if you have some time, spend it here and watch at the embedded link below...

Watch here with us!

Starting Lineup

Match Info

Location: FC Bayern Platz 1, Munich, Germany

Time: 6:45 pm local time, 12:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: YouTube

Tips for commenting:

