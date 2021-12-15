Ho, ho, ho! Santa Nagelsmann set to cancel Bayern Munich’s holiday training sessions

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is making his list of practice sessions and checking it twice.

As it runs out, Bayern Munich has been more nice than naughty

Nagelsmann is going to scratch a few of those dates off his agenda, as the coach will reportedly give his boys some extra time during this holiday season. According to Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Nagelsmann is leery of the upcoming schedule for the calendar year of 2022, which will surely include an intense slate of club matches for his team — plus the World Cup in Qatar, which will no doubt feature a host of Bayern Munich players scattered on rosters for their respective countries.

The squad will resume training on January 2nd, which should give the team ample time to prepare for Bayern Munich’s bogey team — Borussia Mönchengladbach — on January 7th, which is yet another Friday match for the Bavarians.