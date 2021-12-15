Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich is always in contact with teammate Jamal Musiala

Joshua Kimmich is no doubt a leader for Bayern Munich. Despite the recent COVID-19 fiasco, he remains a leader of this team and has been staying active in communications with the team throughout his quarantine. Kimmich has kept in close contact with Jamal Musiala especialy and has commented on his performances during his absence from the team.

Kimmich sent Musiala a WhatsApp text congratulating him on a great game after the win over Mainz. Kimmich reportedly speaks regularly with Musiala and gives the 18-year-old tips on the right way to act on the pitch. Musiala has impressed in the midfield with his intelligence and defensive mindset during the absence of Goretzka, Sabitzer, and Kimmich.

Musiala has now earned three straight starts for Bayern, all coming from the central midfielder position which he has adjusted to quite nicely. Musiala continues to prove himself as an incredibly promising player who continues to demonstrate his versatility. With Kimmich as a mentor, Musiala is in the right spot to flourish as one of Germany’s brightest talents.