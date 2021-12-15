Stepover and Out? Bayern Munich’s Michael Cuisance drawing transfer interest

In a small stretch of playing time against VfB Stuttgart, Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisnce showed the best and worst of himself.

The Frenchman displayed his deft skill and passing touch, along with an ability to find open lanes for strategic runs toward goal.

Cuisance also demonstratively showed his frustration at Robert Lewandowski for not sending him a ball. Even if Cuisance was right, showing up the world’s best player when you are a deep reserve is not a good look.

That glimpse of talent, however, is what keeps some teams interested despite what many perceive to be an attitude problem. With playing time at a premium at Bayern Munich, Cuisance is garnering interest from some clubs that could inevitably offer him just what needs.

Get French Football News captured a report from Foot Mercato, that indicates that Cuisance is drawing interested from Venezia among other clubs:

Foot Mercato report that Bayern Munich have received several offers for French midfielder Michaël Cuisance, for both permanent and loan deals. Specifically, Serie A side Venezia as well as unnamed Turkish and Russian clubs are interested and have submitted offers. Bayern Munich are looking to bring in €10m, including bonuses. Ligue 1 sides Troyes and Metz have also reached out to the player’s entourage over a potential loan deal.

Interestingly, Cuisance wants to take his time in thinking about his next move and Bayern Munich is willing to give Cuisance the freedom to decide what is next. Whether that means a loan or a permanent transfer remains to be seen.