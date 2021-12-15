Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United still hunting Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger

The transfer drama surrounding Chelsea FC center-back and Germany international Antonio Rüdiger is heating up. Depending on the day of the week, Bayern Munich is either in or out (today is Wednesday...the Bavarians are in!), while Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United are also involved.

To clear things up, Sport Bild chief Christian Falk issued a series of tweets detailing where things stand with each club.

First, Falk flexed on the rumors that Rüdiger is seeking a salary that would exceed €19 million per season, stating that the figure was “not true.” Rüdiger is willing to engage in talks for a salary more in the €12 million to €15 million range:

NOT TRUE❌ is that @ToniRuediger wants a salary of 400000£ a week (19,2 Mio per year). But: Rüdiger demands more than the offer of @ChelseaFC of 8,5 Mio per year. willingness to negotiate: 12 til 15 Mio £ pic.twitter.com/jgexQQthyY — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 15, 2021

As noted on BFW earlier today, Bayern Munich is not taking a pass on Rüdiger, but is waiting to see what happens with Niklas Süle:

NOT TRUE❌ is that @FCBayern are not interested any more in @ToniRuediger because of a high salary. Both sides are still in contact. But: @FCBayern wants to negotiate first with Niklas Süle pic.twitter.com/lyD3NR9FVh — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 15, 2021

Real Madrid, however, is considered the favorite and is ready to make a deal:

TRUE✅ @realmadrid negotiate a Transfer of @ToniRuediger. if Rüdiger leaves @ChelseaFC , Real is his favorite. No decision yet pic.twitter.com/VsiL9T8PkR — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain is also working with Rüdiger in the background on a deal, which could bump both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid out of the picture because they can offer whatever salary the Chelsea defender is looking for:

TRUE✅ @PSG_inside are already negotiating a Transfer of @ToniRuediger. A few weeks ago there was a Meeting between sporting-director Leonardo and Sahr Senesie, agent and brother of Rüdiger, in France. No decision yet pic.twitter.com/Loi4MqFeJO — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 15, 2021

Finally, Manchester United is tossing itself into the mix as well: