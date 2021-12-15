 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United still hunting Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger

Antonio Rüdiger is not short on suitors.

Chelsea v Leeds United - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

The transfer drama surrounding Chelsea FC center-back and Germany international Antonio Rüdiger is heating up. Depending on the day of the week, Bayern Munich is either in or out (today is Wednesday...the Bavarians are in!), while Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United are also involved.

To clear things up, Sport Bild chief Christian Falk issued a series of tweets detailing where things stand with each club.

First, Falk flexed on the rumors that Rüdiger is seeking a salary that would exceed €19 million per season, stating that the figure was “not true.” Rüdiger is willing to engage in talks for a salary more in the €12 million to €15 million range:

As noted on BFW earlier today, Bayern Munich is not taking a pass on Rüdiger, but is waiting to see what happens with Niklas Süle:

Real Madrid, however, is considered the favorite and is ready to make a deal:

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain is also working with Rüdiger in the background on a deal, which could bump both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid out of the picture because they can offer whatever salary the Chelsea defender is looking for:

Finally, Manchester United is tossing itself into the mix as well:

