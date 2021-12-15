Report: Bayern Munich prepared to offer Niklas Süle €10 million yearly salary

According to Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has communicated to defender Niklas Süle’s agent that the club was willing to pay €10 million per season to the Germany international should he opt to sign a contract extension with the club.

Rumors have been swirling around Süle for months. The big defender is in the midst of a fantastic season and it can be assumed that Süle will be a popular figure on the transfer market in a few weeks. Chelsea FC has been Amon g the clubs linked to Süle.

Bayern Munich’s big signing of Dayot Upamecano and the presence of Lucas Hernandez offers manager Julian Nagelsmann three good options in the central defense. With Benjamin Pavard pushing for a move to center-back and youngsters like Tanguy Nianzou, Chris Richards, and Lars Lukas Mai all still part of the club in some respect, Bayern Munich is at a key juncture for making a decision on what the future of the center-back position will look like.

Critics seem to be split on which center-back among Süle, Hernandez, and Upamecano has performed the best for the club this season, which could be seen as a positive for the club, but a detriment for Süle, who could be looking to established himself as some club’s top center-back and not just one part of a three-headed monster at the position.

Whatever the case, when January 1st hits, Süle’s open recruitment will begin and the Bavarians should have an idea of their offer is good enough.