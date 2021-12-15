Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is still on Bayern Munich’s radar as uncertainty clouds talks with Robert Lewandowski

Despite the noise stating otherwise, Sport Bild is reporting that Bayern Munich has not ruled out making a play for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland this summer.

As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia, Bayern Munich’s primary power brokers, CEO Oliver Kahn, president Herbert Hainer, and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic have “not ruled out” an acquisition of the Norwegian star.

Internally, Bayern Munich is reportedly uncertain how contracts talks will go with striker Robert Lewandowski and his agent, Pini Zahavi. The biggest question — allegedly — is if Bayern Munich wants to extend Lewandowski contract to a point where it would be paying him €24 million per season until the Polish Hitman is 37-years-old.

Aside of money, Lewandowski is also — allegedly — pondering if he can achieve greater individual accolades like the Ballon d’Or if he played in England or with Paris Saint-Germain.

Should Bayern Munich opt to sell Lewandowski, it would anticipate a return of €60 million — which would immediately be used to knock out a chunk of Haaland’s rumored €75 million to €80 million buyout.