Report: Bayern Munich’s squad planning for the summer revealed

Bayern Munich is at an odd stage in terms of squad planning.

With key veterans nearing the end of their respective contracts over the next two seasons, the Bavarians have some big decision to make. According to Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has a plan — and a list of alternatives should things go awry. Let’s take a look at what the strategy might be:

Plan A

Extend the contracts of Robert Lewandowski (2023), Kingsley Coman (2023), and Niklas Süle (2022).

Plan B

Sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland (contract buyout in 2022), FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Demebele (free), and Chelsea FC’s Antonio Rüdiger (free).

Plan C

Sign Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic (2023) or Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez (2026), Juventus’ Federico Chiesa (2022 — Juventus has a loan with an obligation to buy Chiesa from Fiorentina, so the price would be sky high), and SC Freiburg’s Nico Scholotterbeck (2023).

Plan C seems like the “We’ve hit DEFCON 5” level because it would required loads of cash to overpay for the players and also a lot of desperation. Plan A seems the most likely, but we could see a mix of Plan A and B should things go sides ways with any or Lewandowski, Coman, or Süle.