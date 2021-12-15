Bayern Munich Frauen ink five key players to contract extensions

The Bayern Munich Frauen made a big splash on Tuesday announcing contract extensions for five key players: Lina Magull, Klara Bühl, Giulia Gwinn, Laura Benkarth, and Carolin Simon.

“A lot is possible with this team. We still have a lot of young players with us who are currently in an extremely important development phase. The team has a lot of potential and I am very happy that we have managed to tie these five players to the club and I am looking forward to celebrating many more successes with this team,” said sporting director Bianca Rech (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Magull, who is an absolute fixture at the club, wants to take her squad to the next level.

“Our primary goal is to win titles. This is very important for us personally, but also for the club. At the end of the season we just want to hold something in hand — not least because we all know from personal experience what a nice feeling it is. For me personally, it is also important to work every day in an environment that I enjoy. I have that here at FC Bayern. We are a tight-knit team — so you can call up and confirm your performance,” Magull said after inking her deal through 2024.

For Gwinn, the future is bright as she continues to show the world her brilliance after missing last season with a knee injury.

“Last year we impressively demonstrated what we can achieve as a team. I think we are far from the end and I just really want to continue down this path with FC Bayern and achieve further successes. We have already proven in the Champions League that we can assert ourselves not only across Germany, but also in Europe. We want to confirm that and always go one better. This is what sets our team apart and that’s why I’m really looking forward to the years to come,” Gwinn remarked after she inked her contract extension through 2025.

Goalkeeper Laura Benkarth (2024) is currently out with an injury, but that did not stop the club from deciding to continue onward with the talented player.

“We have a very strong squad and last season we noticed how valuable it is when the team stays together at its core and is only strengthened selectively,” said Benkarth. “The FC Bayern have great ambitions in women’s football. Bayern will also play an increasingly important role in women’s football internationally. In the Champions League in recent games, but also in recent years, it has already been seen that we can keep up with the top teams. Now applies it is to keep working hard on our development and then we’ll see what comes out of it in the end.”

For Carolin Simon (2023), it is no shock that there is mutual buy-in from the players and club alike for this project.

“We know that this path that we have taken will take time. That’s why it’s all the better that many players extend their time, the team stays together and we continue on this path together,” said Simon. “I feel incredibly comfortable here in our team, at FC Bayern and also in Munich. I feel in good hands here , I have great training conditions, a team of coaches and staff around me who make me better. And I still see a lot of potential here. Since I also want to achieve a lot myself and win titles, there is — especially in Germany — no better address than FC Bayern.”

Bühl wants to continue developing individually — and as a squad — at Bayern Munich.

“Here at FC Bayern, I have the perfect conditions to develop and grow, both athletically and as a person. That also applies to us as a team,” said Bühl, who extended her deal through 2025 said.