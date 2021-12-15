Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart; Frenkie De Jong’s dad dismissive of Bayern, Manchester United because of weather; Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger to Real Madrid heating up; Borussia Dortmund to strengthen defense; & MORE!

Bayern Munich went into beast mode for the second half against a very game VfB Stuttgart side to down the home side 5-0. The score actually does not dictate what kind of game it really was, but when the Bavarians started clicking in the second half, there was no stopping them.

Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Bayern Munich played and functioned as if it was a true back-four much more than in any other game in recent memory. I imagine that was the adjustment made when the starting midfield became Jamal Musiala and Marc Roca.

The duo put in an admirable effort. A lot of times they were staggered in such a way that Roca acted like a deep-sitting, defensive midfielder, while Musiala often ventured higher into what looked like a 4-1-4-1. Regardless, both players were very good.

After finding himself on the bench more often than not of late, it seems as if Serge Gnabry played with a great sense of urgency.

Missing Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka was always going to be rough, but the game was so choppy for Bayern Munich early on. The build-up play was reliant on passes to the wings or longer balls from the defenders to forwards in advanced positions. Eventually, Bayern Munich settled in and got into a nice rhythm.

Robert Lewandowski was set up by Thomas Müller in the 12th minute, but Lewandowski hit the shot right at goalkeeper Florian Müller. It was obvious on that play that Thomas Müller was going to try and get his striker involved early after a couple of quiet matches.

Lewandowski was dropping way deep to get involved in the build-up. You could see was getting antsy about getting involved in the match.

The wings were not even looking to pass early on. Both Gnabry and Coman had goal scoring on their mind (sometimes when passing was a better option).

Gnabry made a great run in the 19th minute, but his chip was tipped away by Florian Müller and his subsequent attempt went awry. That should have been a goal. The Germany international would make up for though. In fact, Gnabry went into full Carl Lewis, “I’ll make up for it now” mode:

Did the pitch host a World War II battle re-enactment or something? What a mess!

VfB Stuttgart’s Omar Marmoush should have scored in the 25th minute after some sloppy work defensively from Alphonso Davies, but he blew it.

The 30th minute movement was great for Leroy Sane (after entering for the injured Kingsley Coman), but his finish was, well, lacking.

VfB Stuttgart came out with a renewed energy and focus in the second half, while Bayern Munich needed a few minutes to shake off the cobwebs. When the Bavarians did that, however, Bayern Munich took over.

Niklas Süle being referred to as a “Man Mountain” is what I am here for when it comes to commentary. Süle was awesome on the day.

Serge Gnabry’s finish (off of a deft feed from Sane) was spectacular for Bayern Munich’s first half goal. What a beauty of a shot.

Thomas Müller sent Gnabry a perfect ball in the 54th minute nd Gnabry made a terrific move to free himself up for another goal.

Bayern Munich was a bit lucky at times. VfB Stuttgart had some chances, but fluffed them all.

Thankfully, Lewandowski finally got his goal. His patience is astounding...I still thought he might wreck the locker room if he got shut out.

Gnabry’s unselfish play on his assist for Lewandowski’s second goal was great. The timing on Lewandowski’s run was nothing short of perfect. Gnabry was rewarded with his third goal just a bit later after his

#StepOverKing made his return....and he looked good! He did, however, get irate when Lewandowski opted to shoot rather than pass to him when he was wide open.

FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been linked to both Bayern Munich and Manchester United, but did not do his son any favors by indicating he might be wary of cold weather:

Frenkie de Jong's father thinks the rain could dampen any move to Man Utd or Bayern Munich pic.twitter.com/DNxxWs1tFQ — GOAL (@goal) December 13, 2021

After much huffing and puffing from UEFA, the Champions League Round of 16 draw is finally over, and Bayern Munich will definitely face RB Salzburg in the next round. This particular draw was rather eventful and had tonnes of controversy — at first, Bayern drew Atletico Madrid after all. Anyway, we just had to discuss all of that in an immediate reaction show. Please enjoy.

Here are our talking points from the draw:

INNN flounders trying to figure out what Salzburg are and how they might stack up.

Schnitzel explains some of the important players at the Austrian club and how they’ve fared this season.

A debate about Bayern target Karim Adeyemi — is he actually good, or just overhyped?

Relief that we don’t actually have to face Atletico Madrid.

Clowning UEFA for their botched draw.

A review of the rest of the Round of 16 fixtures, including our picks for who will go through and why.

INNN and Schnitzel disagree on their favorites for the Champions League.

We move onto a preview for the game against Stuttgart, where INNN and Schnitzel disagree completely on Nagelsmann’s tactics.

Seriously, if you want both sides of the argument, listen to this pod.

Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rüdiger might not want to leave London, but his desire to be paid more could lead him to Real Madrid per Fabrizio Romano:

Real Madrid are pushing to sign Antonio Rüdiger as free agent - nothing has been agreed yet because Rüdiger is still in talks with Chelsea. #Rudiger



He loves the club and Thomas Tuchel but #CFC initial contract proposal has not been accepted.

More: https://t.co/z7wW728I1C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2021

Real Betis has a pretty cool tradition going:

Real Betis fans threw thousands of stuffed toys onto the pitch at half-time yesterday



It's an annual tradition to make sure disadvantaged children don't go without a gift at Christmas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WYpfLKVUlt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2021

Borussia Dortmund is said to be thinking about an acquisition of Konstantinos Mavropanos: