Didi Hamann attributes Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski’s Ballon d’Or diss to the Bundesliga’s poor showing in Europe

Noted pundit Didi Hamann disagreed with the Ballon d’Or being awarded to Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi over Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and thinks that the Bundesliga’s poor showing in Europe helped discredit the Polish Hitman’s resume.

“It certainly doesn’t help that he’s playing in the Bundesliga when it comes to individual accolades. A lot of people are asking how come he didn’t win it and I personally believe he should have won it. I suppose you have to look at the Champions League, Dortmund were knocked out by Ajax and Sporting Lisbon, Leipzig didn’t get out of their group,” Hamann told FreeSuperTips (as made available to Bavarian Football Works).

Hamann also he can understand the skepticism that Lewandowski is facing.

“I think there’s a reason why a lot of people outside of Germany question the Bundesliga and Lewandowski’s goal scoring record. Obviously, I see him play every week and I believe he is the best center-forward in the world at the moment,” Hamman said. “He should have won the Ballon d’Or, but I understand why people question what his 41 goals are worth compared to players in other leagues.”