Match Awards from Bayern Munich’s 5-0 win over Stuttgart

Jersey swap: Hiruki Ito

Well, to be fair, nobody from Stuttgart’s side deserved the jersey swap, but Hiruki Ito was the closest one eligible to claim it. He was the only Stuttgart player who created some chances a few times, and almost found himself 1vs1 against Manuel Neuer, but Niklas Sule cleared the ball. Stuttgart played poorly tonight, and they fell apart in the second half.

Der Kaiser: Benjamin Pavard

The French defender is currently playing well and is finally making a string of great performances. Julian Nagelsmann seems to have managed to upgrade Pavard’s performances by slightly tweaking his positioning. Benji is moving forward with confidence again and manages to help his teammates with good passing and even a good shot occasionally. Bayern’s defense has been longing for Pavard to find his form for some time now, and is refreshing to see him play well!

Fußballgott: Thomas Müller

Another great match from Der Raumdeuter! This was his usual, hard-working performance. He was all over the pitch and constantly put pressure on the defense. He almost got a goal/assist out of one of those pressures. He kicked the ball in front of Stuttgart’s goalkeeper, but the ball went to Konstantinos Mavropanos. He also got yet another assist and is continuing his marvelous form.

Der Bomber: Robert Lewandowski

Another fantastic match from the Polish striker! Also, another match in his specific style, just like Muller. He dropped back to a playmaker position and often initiated Bayern’s attacks from the halfway line. And he managed to do that perfectly tonight. Besides that, he also found spaces between Stuttgart’s defense, and was able to score a brace! His first goal was cheeky but required a lot of skill. His second was a tap-in, but his movement before the goal was just brilliant. Lewandowski managed to equal Gerd Muller’s record for most goals scored in a calendar year.

Meister of the Match: Serge Gnabry

A perfect match from Bayern’s winger. Gnabry just exploded vs Stuttgart, as he scored a hat trick and a brace of assists! The first two goals he scored were just phenomenal, and the third came from the goalkeeper’s mistake. Bayern Munich missed Serge’s presence lately, as he provides a lot of valuable aspects to Julian Nagelsmann’s system. He had problems with injuries lately, and Julian couldn’t count on him, but this performance is a sign of better things coming for Gnabry and Bayern.

Hopefully, Coman’s injury isn’t a serious one.

