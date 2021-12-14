Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — VfB Stuttgart 0-5 Bayern Munich (Hinrunde)

It was a workmanlike effort from Bayern Munich in defeating VfB Stuttgart 5-0.

The Bavarians were, perhaps, a bit lucky at times but used a few strong individual performances to carry the day. Here is what we have on tap:

A recap of the match.

A choppy start on a bad pitch and an aversion to using the central midfield in the build-up.

The unfortunate injury to Kingsley Coman.

A magnificent performance from Niklas Süle, who just locked down anyone near him.

Serge Gnabry’s revival and why it was important for the Germany international to have a strong showing.

The need for a strong performance on Friday against Wolfsburg.

