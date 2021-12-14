 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — VfB Stuttgart 0-5 Bayern Munich (Hinrunde)

Another three points for Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919 Updated
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It was a workmanlike effort from Bayern Munich in defeating VfB Stuttgart 5-0.

The Bavarians were, perhaps, a bit lucky at times but used a few strong individual performances to carry the day. Here is what we have on tap:

  • A recap of the match.
  • A choppy start on a bad pitch and an aversion to using the central midfield in the build-up.
  • The unfortunate injury to Kingsley Coman.
  • A magnificent performance from Niklas Süle, who just locked down anyone near him.
  • Serge Gnabry’s revival and why it was important for the Germany international to have a strong showing.
  • The need for a strong performance on Friday against Wolfsburg.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 11 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...