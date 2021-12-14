Can anyone stay healthy? Kingsley Coman leaves Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart with apparent hamstring injury

Bayern Munich cannot seem to avoid injuries at all these days.

It’s bad...really bad.

Kingsley Coman is the latest victim as the French winger pulled up lame after a tough, physical battle against VfB Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Coman was working extremely hard in trying to fend off Mavropanos, but clutched the back of his leg and was removed immediately from the match.

Leroy Sane replaced Coman, but the Bavarians call ill afford to have yet another player on the sidelines for an extended stay.

It can be assumed that should Coman miss the Wolfsburg match on Friday, Bayern Munich might have to consider using some players from its reserve team. With Jamal Musiala already pulling time in the central midfield, depth is going to be an issue.

On the bright side, Serge Gnabry got Bayern Munich on the scoreboard after Sane drew in the Stuttgart defenders for a 1-0 lead in the first half.

So...at least there was that.