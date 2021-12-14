VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Halftime observations and analysis

Halftime observations and analysis

Bayern Munich have taken it easy today, far fewer risks than usual. This has resulted in a more controlled game, but loose passing has almost cost the team on a number of situations.

Alphonso Davies has done a good job containing Koulibaly so far. Their battle has been critical to the course of the game.

Bayern take fewer shots from the center these days. Robert Lewandowski has been out of the game yet again.

Stuttgatt should be sanctioned for having a pitch this bad. It’s absolutely horrible, basically their 12th man today.

#10 assisted #7, good to see.

Halftime: Bayern Munich lead 1-0.

40’ — GOAL! Serge Gnabry curls it past Florian Muller, great finish. Assist by Sane.

26’ — Sub: Kingsley Coman seems to have hurt himself from that battle with Mavropanos, he’s had to come off. Sane is on. So much for rest.

Kickoff: We are underway in Stuttgart!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! Lots of rotation from Nagelsmann today. Leroy Sane and Dayot Upamecano finally get some rest, while Marc Roca gets his first Bundesliga start in some time for Bayern Munich. Jamal Musiala is going to play with a broken hand.

It’s the penultimate game of the Hinrunde, and Bayern Munich lead the Bundesliga by six points. With Borussia Dortmund very unlikely to drop points against Greuther Furth, Julian Nagelsmann will want a win against Stuttgart to preserve his lead heading into the winter break. But he has one big problem — Bayern have no midfielders.

Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso are both injured. Marcel Sabitzer just got back from a long calf injury and is doubtful for the game. Jamal Musiala broke a metatarsal bone (in the hand) and might not be able to play. Finally, Joshua Kimmich is also out recovering from his Covid-19 infection.

So where does that leave Nagelsmann? Well, he’ll have to conjure something out of a hat at this point. Marc Roca may be an option for the midfield, or one of the doubtful players could pull through and start. Still, it’ll be far from optimal, so the coach will be relying on his stars at other positions — guys like Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, and Leroy Sane — to get the job done.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

