VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

Who the hell scheduled this game? Just a couple of days after beating Mainz, Bayern Munich have to take on VfB Stuttgart in an early midweek game. This is the penultimate game of the Bundesliga Hinrunde, and Julian Nagelsmann will want a win to keep his 6 point lead over Dortmund.

Unfortunately, Bayern have almost completely run out of midfielders. Jamal Musiala and Corentin Tolisso have joined the injury list, while Joshua Kimmich remains out recovering from Covid-19. This means that the coach will probably have to go with some relatively untested names in the middle of the park — guys like Marc Roca, Tanguy Nianzou, and the like. Can he still keep winning under these circumstances? We’ll just have to wait and find out.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.