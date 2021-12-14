Chaos in the Champions League Round of 16 draw: All updates

Well that was a complete mess, and covering it in real time was quite an experience. For the sake of posterity, we here at BFW have gathered all our stories about yesterday’s controversial Champions League draw into one place.

First Bayern Munich drew Atletico Madrid. Then it turned out that UEFA had made a mistake with the draw pots, causing Manchester United to be left out of the Atletico pot when they should’ve been there. Media folks jumped on this immediately, then clubs made official statements of protest, and then all hell broke loose.

Eventually, UEFA had to take the unprecedented step of redoing the entire draw. Bayern drew RB Salzburg, while some teams like Real Madrid ended up getting very unlucky. Oh well, that’s just how the cookie crumbles.

