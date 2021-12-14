Report: Bayern Munich potentially back in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is rekindling its interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is under contract with Borussia Dortmund through 2025 and BVB has shown zero inclination in wanting to sell the Englishman, but that is not hindering Bayern Munich’s desire to bring the talented midfielder to Bavaria.

From Bellingham’s perspective, the move would be...odd. Bayern Munich just extended the contracts of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka — while also acquiring Marcel Sabitzer. A move to Bayern Munich would make the central midfield stocked with starting caliber players and not enough starting positions for them even if Corentin Tolisso and Marc Roca move on this winter or next summer.

Bellingham is tight with Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, but that friendship still does not mean the move would make sense for the youngster. Extremely skilled and poised to get paid an absolute truckload by Premier League clubs at some point soon, this rumor just seems unlikely.