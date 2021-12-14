Bayern Munich will not pay a premium for Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich will not break the bank for Chelsea defender and Germany international Antonio Rüdiger.

While Bayern Munich is currently unsure if it will even be in the market for another center-back, the club has apparently made its mind up that it will not delve into the big money that Rüdiger wants for a salary.

Interestingly, Real Madrid are now looking like the frontrunner to capitalize on Rüdiger’s upcoming free agent status, while Tottenham Hotspur has dropped out of the running:

Antonio Rüdiger in talks with Chelsea over new contract since months - but agreement still ‘far from being reached’. Real Madrid want to sign him as free agent. #CFC #Real



Bayern have no plans to pay the salary asked by Rüdiger, as things stand. Tottenham not in the race. pic.twitter.com/QPBF5hMLV5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 13, 2021

One takeaway from this news is that Bayern Munich is going to exercise some fiscal responsibility given the recent audience restrictions implemented in Bavaria. Another thought is that Bayern Munich could be feeling more confident in its negotiations with defender Niklas Süle. Süle contract runs out in the summer and letting him walk away for free would be an absolute disaster for the club.

Whatever the case, things could get wild should the Bavarians need to go shopping for a defender during next summer’s transfer window.