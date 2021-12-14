Bayern Munich stars Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer assess Red Bull Salzburg

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller is well aware of just how good Red Bull Salzburg is — and the veteran will not be taking the Austrian squad lightly.

“As a Bavarian, of course I know Salzburg very well. It’s a short trip. We know how the city is. Salzburg qualified in the last group game, it’s the first round of 16 in the club’s history and they will be ready,” Thomas Müller said to FCBayern.com. “It’s a surprise team that shouldn’t be underestimated. We have to qualify, that’s our aim.”

Manuel Neuer also acknowledged that Red Bull Salzburg is not a squad to be trifled with.

“We know Salzburg well, we’ve already played in the Champions League there. It’s not an easy task, but we should have confidence and want to come off the pitch as winners in both games,” Neuer said. “They deservedly moved into the knockout phase and have already frustrated some big opponents. We know they play good football. We’re going into the tie as favorites, but we don’t underestimate anyone.”

