Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman reportedly interested in a move to PSG

Bayern Munich’s Champions League hero Kingsley Coman has a very important decision to make in his career. One of his options is to return to Paris St. Germain and could be quite an attractive offer in the next year. The Champions League winner is wanted by several of top Europe’s top clubs but a return to PSG might be the most likely of destinations.

With Kylian Mbappe heavily rumored to head to Real Madrid next summer, PSG should be looking for a replacement for the French attacker. Despite the heavy links, PSG executives have always remained that they want to extend the striker’s expiring contract. Regardless of their wants, Mbappe wants a free transfer to Madrid.

As a potential replacement, Paris could look to bring in former player Kingsley Coman back to the French capital. French market insider Hadrien Grenier confirmed that the Bayern winger is not against returning to his youth club. Fussball Transfers expanded on the earlier account of the story we saw in Monday’s Daily Schmankerl and is reporting that there is no contact between PSG and Coman as of yet.

Coman has worked with notorious agent Pini Zahavi who said that the French winger still has several options and hinted at an imminent decision regarding his future. Since Coman’s contract with Bayern only runs until 2023, there is some urgency in this situation. If Coman doesn’t renew his contract, Bayern will have a limited opportunity to generate a reasonable transfer fee for the Frenchman. Otherwise, Bayern risks losing another top talent for a free when his contract expires, and no one wants that.