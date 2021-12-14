Daily Schmankerl: Juventus eyeing Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso; FC Barcelona wants Christian Pulisic; Karim Adeyemi visits PSG; Real Madrid to sell Luka Jovic to AC Milan?; and MORE!

Juventus is jumping into the mix to sign Corentin Tolisso:

Juventus are reportedly assessing the possibility of signing out-of-favor Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso next summer. The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena, with the Bianconeri reportedly leading the race to secure his services. Tolisso has failed to live up to expectations at Bayern since joining the club from Lyon in 2017. The French midfielder’s Bundesliga career has been highlighted by frequent injury setbacks and topsy-turvy performances. Since the Germans are reluctant to offer him a new deal, he will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Juventus could be a decent landing spot for the Frenchman, but there still seem to be too many midfielders already on the roster. With how his last few years have played out (injuries, being a bench player), Tolisso might be eyeing a move where he would be more certain of playing time being consistent.

Related It looks an awful lot like Corentin Tolisso will leave Bayern Munich

Red Bull Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi is reportedly close to a deal with Borussia Dortmund, but the Germany international had observers buzzing when we made a trip to Paris and was spotted watching Paris Saint-Germain play at Le Parc des Princes:

“He was partly there privately with friends, but also watched PSG’s 2-0 win against Monaco in the stadium,” says Sky Transfer expert Marc Behrenbeck and continues: “He just wanted to get a feel for the city, for the club and the stadium.” Is the Adeyemi transfer in danger? Probably not, because according to Sky Info there have been no negotiations between PSG and Adeyemi in this context. Instead, the 19-year-old wants to switch to the reigning DFB Cup winner and, according to Sky Info, there is also a fundamental agreement between the two sides.

It really seems like Adeyemi is headed to Borussia Dortmund, but this was a hell of a red herring.

Related Bayern Munich target Karim Adeyemi reportedly agrees deal with Borussia Dortmund

Kingsley Coman was selected to WhoScored’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

After much huffing and puffing from UEFA, the Champions League Round of 16 draw is finally over, and Bayern Munich will definitely face RB Salzburg in the next round. This particular draw was rather eventful and had tonnes of controversy — at first, Bayern drew Atletico Madrid after all. Anyway, we just had to discuss all of that in an immediate reaction show. Please enjoy.

Here are our talking points from the draw:

INNN flounders trying to figure out what Salzburg are and how they might stack up.

Schnitzel explains some of the important players at the Austrian club and how they’ve fared this season.

A debate about Bayern target Karim Adeyemi — is he actually good, or just overhyped?

Relief that we don’t actually have to face Atletico Madrid.

Clowning UEFA for their botched draw.

A review of the rest of the Round of 16 fixtures, including our picks for who will go through and why.

INNN and Schnitzel disagree on their favorites for the Champions League.

We move onto a preview for the game against Stuttgart, where INNN and Schnitzel disagree completely on Nagelsmann’s tactics.

Seriously, if you want both sides of the argument, listen to this pod.

FC Barcelona might be looking to bring Chelsea FC attacker and USMNT star Christian Pulisic:

According to the Spanish Mundo Deportivo , the Catalans are toying with a commitment from Christian Pulisic. Accordingly, the American is part of a large transfer offensive by the Blaugranas. The 23-year-old shouldn’t be averse to a change either. Due to the great competition at Chelsea FC around Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic has a difficult time with the blues. After his ankle injury, the offensive player was only in the starting line-up twice in six games and had to stew on the bench for over 90 minutes in the last game against Leeds United. The Catalans are said to have reached out to Pulisic and are apparently trying to get the ex-BVB player to Barcelona in the winter. In a total of 87 games for Chelsea, Pulisic scored 19 goals and prepared another 15.

Pulisic will really need to contemplate where he moves next. The Pennsylvanian is too talented to risk heading to another team where he will be stuck in a logjam.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt star and current Real Madrid player Luka Jovic could be headed to AC Milan:

Luka Jovic is anything but undisputed at Real Madrid. Often, the ex-Frankfurt professional stews on the bench. His greatest competitor in the forward position, Karim Benzema, is simply too strong and constant. Even if Jovic is used every now and then, it is uncertain whether he will stay with Real. Now there could be another transfer between the Spaniards and AC Milan. As reported by calciomercato.com, the Milanese have probably had an eye on the 23-year-old Serb. A year ago he is said to have been about to move to the fashion city. Negotiations are said to have not yet taken place. Jovic could become particularly interesting for the Serie A club if the price tag is not too high. Jovic would then be the third change between the two clubs in recent years. Theo Hernandez came to AC from the Spanish record champions in 2019. Earlier this season, Brahim Diaz was loaned to the Rossoneri by Real for two years.

Jovic is yet another young player, who just picked a bad time — and a bad club — to make a move to. Hopefully the talented striker can find a place where he spend more time on the pitch than on the bench.