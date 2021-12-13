Bavarian Podcast Works: Special Edition — Champions League Round of 16 Draw Reaction

After much huffing and puffing from UEFA, the Champions League Round of 16 draw is finally over, and Bayern Munich will definitely face RB Salzburg in the next round. This particular draw was rather eventful and had tonnes of controversy — at first, Bayern drew Atletico Madrid after all. Anyway, we just had to discuss all of that in an immediate reaction show. Please enjoy.

Here are our talking points from the draw:

INNN flounders trying to figure out what Salzburg are and how they might stack up.

Schnitzel explains some of the important players at the Austrian club and how they’ve fared this season.

A debate about Bayern target Karim Adeyemi — is he actually good, or just overhyped?

Relief that we don’t actually have to face Atletico Madrid.

Clowning UEFA for their botched draw.

A review of the rest of the Round of 16 fixtures, including our picks for who will go through and why.

INNN and Schnitzel disagree on their favorites for the Champions League.

We move onto a preview for the game against Stuttgart, where INNN and Schnitzel disagree completely on Nagelsmann’s tactics.

Seriously, if you want both sides of the argument, listen to this pod.

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.