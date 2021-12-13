Analyzing Red Bull Salzburg: Who must Bayern Munich stop in the next round of the Champions League?

While much of the focus will be on Karim Adeyemi, and rightfully so, there are actually quite a few players on Red Bull Salzburg who can potentially give Bayern Munich fits.

Adeyemi is 19, incredibly athletic with a nose for the goal and might want to be eager to put on a show in front of his potential new club, but the one player who might be flying under the radar is Noah Okafor who is quietly having a very fine Champions League season.

Okafor, the 21-year-old Swiss international bagged himself three goals in the group stages, and absolutely terrorized Wolfsburg playing the signature counter attacking style that Salzburg skipper Matthias Jaissle has employed with great success.

Another player to watch out for is Rasmus Kristensen, their star defender. He’s tall, fast, sound in his own end and very rarely makes a mistake. The 24-year-old Danish international is also keen to score every now and then, potting six goals so far in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Adeyemi is undoubtedly the star of their squad, but his supporting cast that creates the link-ups to the counters they run so well are just as important — and players like Kristensen and Okafor are a big part of that.

