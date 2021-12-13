Opinion: The UEFA Champions League mess was still better than the Super League

It was hard to decide whether circus music or “Yakety Sax” was more appropriate the Champions League draw earlier today, but — after much, much consideration — “Yakety Sax” (aka the Benny Hill theme) is really the only call for a hatchet job of this magnitude.

Bayern Munich drew Atletico Madrid...the Spaniards asked to speak to the manager...UEFA realized it completely botched its draw process...and now Bayern Munich will face RB Salzburg.

Follow that? Maybe you did, but you did it without the appropriate music. Here you go:

Anyway, Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg should be fun even if the Bavarians will be heavy favorites over the talented Austrian side. RB Salzburg features some excellent players on its roster like Karim Adeyemi and Brendan Aaronson just to name two.

Anyway, this monumental gaffe by UEFA is STILL better than the Super League. That idea needs to stay in the garbage can.

By the way, we have a podcast on all things Bayern Munich, where we did a review of the whole UCL Ro16 draw including our picks of who will go through to the next round. Check it out below or at this link.

