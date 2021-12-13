REDO: Bayern Munich draw RB Salzburg in the Champions League Round of 16

What a redo! Bayern Munich have officially drawn RB Salzburg in the Champions League Round of 16. After a massive screw-up by UEFA that saw controversially saw the Bavarians drawn with Atletico Madrid, this new result will likely be much more amicable to fans of the German club.

RB Salzburg are no pushovers. They have plenty of talent and have always been a strong competitor in Europe, pushing both Liverpool and Bayern hard in previous seasons. This is their inaugural participation in the UCL Round of 16, and it’s quite a coincidence that they ended up drawing a team that is barely a couple hours away from their home city.

For Bayern fans, this game will conjure memories of the 2020 group stage, where a Salzburg side led by Jesse Marsch led a valiant fight but eventually lost to Flick’s Bayern. There’s so many storylines to this fixture:

A German Bundesliga team is facing an Austrian Bundesliga team in a UCL knockout.

Bayern target Karim Adeyemi playing against his potential future club.

Julian Nagelsmann being tasked with eliminating a Red Bull owned club, the group which employed him not long ago.

As for the rest of the draws, you can say that Real Madrid and Inter got the worst of it.

Round of 16 draw ✔️



Which tie are you most excited for?#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/QvZoT0yxqi — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 13, 2021

So what do you think of this draw? Comment below! Bayern will face Salzburg in the first leg in February.

Poll What do you think of the NEW draw? It’s fine I guess

AWESOME

Wanted another team vote view results 33% It’s fine I guess (192 votes)

56% AWESOME (321 votes)

10% Wanted another team (60 votes) 573 votes total Vote Now

By the way, we have a podcast on all things Bayern Munich, where we did a review of the whole UCL Ro16 draw including our picks of who will go through to the next round. Check it out below or at this link.

We appreciate all the support!