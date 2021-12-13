 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No fear? Atletico Madrid sought explanation after drawing Bayern Munich in Champions League prior to re-draw announcement

Did Atletico Madrid plan to storm the UEFA offices?

UEFA Champions League 2021/22 Round of 16 Draw Photo by Richard Juilliart - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

After unjustly drawing Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Atletico Madrid wanted answers...and it wanted them immediately.

In a statement released via the club’s English language Twitter account, Atletico Madrid said that it is in talks with UEFA to get an explanation for how they could possibly mess up the Champions League draw:

Of course, now we know that a re-draw will happen in a truly stunning turn of events.

It is quite possible that UEFA hired the guy running ESPN’s servers over the weekend on a short order contract to manage the draw.

Anyway, this is a bad look for UEFA — especially in an era where quite a few super clubs have already tried to cede from the union. The draw will be redone shortly and Atletico Madrid can keep its fingers crossed that it no longer has to face the Bavarians.

The draw has been declared invalid by UEFA and will be repeated at 3 p.m.

