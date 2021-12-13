Cue the circus music: Julian Nagelsmann reacts to Bayern Munich’s invalid draw of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann saw his squad’s Champions League draw of Atletico Madrid and offered his thoughts on the match-up.

“It’s a good draw, good opponent, interesting opponent, a nice city. We hope that we’ll have a full squad by them. They’re a club that has been very successful for several years. The coach has been working there for many years,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “Atlético have good compactness defensively, but they’re not just a defensive team. They changed their style a bit a year and a half ago. I’m looking forward to it, it will be an exciting tie.”

OOOPS.

Of course, Naglesmann will have to issue new quotes now that UEFA has to re-draw this mess due to their own botching of the draw pots. Regardless, the boss does not like being the only German team left in the competition.

“I would like more German teams to get into the kncokout phase. I think it’s a pity for my colleagues and the clubs. The Bundesliga is a very attractive league, there are certain regulations that influence things,” Naglesmann.

Bayern Munich — and the rest of the field — will have an idea of who they will actually face shortly.