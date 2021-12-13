 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Corentin Tolisso both injured

The German has broken his metacarpal while Tolisso is carrying a knock.

FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

In what is unfortunate news for Bayern Munich fans, Jamal Musiala and Corentin Tolisso are both injured. This news comes straight from Julian Nagelsmann himself (via @iMiaSanMia) in the manager’s pre-match presser.

It appears that Musiala has a metacarpal fracture. However, the club and Musiala need to wait to decide on potential treatment options. That said, according to Nagelsmann, Musiala could still play a part for Bayern in their midweek matchup vs VFB Stuttgart, but his status is considered to be “in doubt.”

As for Tolisso, the Frenchman is carrying an injury from Bayern’s previous game against Mainz. Fortunately enough, it doesn’t seem as if Tolisso’s injury is especially serious.

BFW Analysis

This is unfortunate news, especially considering Bayern recent absentees in the middle of the pitch. Musiala and Tolisso themselves were only probably 4th and 5th in the pecking order for those two midfield spots yet have commanded them in the past games. With Marcel Sabitzer, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka all experiencing recent injury problems, it could finally be time to see Marc Roca start.

Roca’s attitude has been first class since joining Bayern, and with promising recent substitute appearances, it would be nice to see the hardworking Spaniard get a chance in Bayern’s starting XI. Well, we will see on Wednesday!

