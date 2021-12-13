Champions League Round of 16 draw REDO Electric Boogaloo: Discussion and Live Thread

Update: Well UEFA screwed up royally and we’re gonna have to redo the draw. Wow.

As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET. — UEFA (@UEFA) December 13, 2021

With the Champions League group stage finally over, it’s time to find out who Bayern Munich will face in the Round of 16. As the only German team left in the competition, the Bavarians have a long list of potential opponents lined up.

The Ro16 draw is rather unique because it happens in December, while the games take place in February. This gives the teams involved a unique chance to assess their opponents strengths and weaknesses, and plan specifically for them. You don’t get that luxury in the later rounds of the UCL, where the draws and games are usually only separated by a few weeks.

Here’s a full list of Bayern’s potential opponents:

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Atlético Madrid (Spain)

Sporting CP (Portugal)

Internazionale (Italy)

Villarreal (Spain)

(Spain) RB Salzburg (Austria)

Chelsea FC (England)

The draw only has two rules:

Teams cannot face a team from the same country.

You cannot draw a team from your own group.

Who do you think Bayern will draw? Comment below!

Draw Info

Location: UEFA Headquarters, Nyon, Switzerland

Time: 12:00 CET

TV/streaming: uefa.com

