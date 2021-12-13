Didi Hamann rates Liverpool, Manchester City as being deeper than Bayern Munich

The Champions League could come down to being a battle of attrition this season.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea FC, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester City are likely the five favorites in the UCL, but Didi Hamann thinks the Bavarians could be at a disadvantage when it comes to depth against squads like Liverpool and Manchester United.

“(Bayern Munich) are probably over reliant come March and April, the business end of the Champions League on their key players. I don’t think their strength in depth is quite as good as Liverpool or especially Manchester City. If they’ve got most of their key players in that time, then they’ll be there at the business end,” Hamann told FreeSuperTips (as made available to Bavarian Football Works). “At the moment, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City are the best three teams in Europe.”

Hamann can look around and see the injuries that Bayern Munich has stockpiled of late knowing any loss of key players against clubs like Liverpool or Manchester City could be fatal.

“Bayern Munich have a strong team, so they’ve got every chance of winning it if they can keep the key players fit. They are very open at the back, so that’s one area I would look at possibly,” Hamann said. “Kimmich has been out for a few weeks, but if you look at Liverpool and Manchester City compared to Bayern Munich, Bayern lack a natural number 6. Rodri and Fabinho do that job so well for those clubs, so I think it could be a position that they’ll need to bring in going forward.”