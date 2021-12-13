Daily Schmankerl: Kingsley Coman to PSG?; FC Barcelona sets price for Bayern Munich to get Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Manchester United wants Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, Chelsea’s Timo Werner; and MORE!

This sounds like both social media babble and potentially legitimate all at the same time: Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman would be open to a move to Paris Saint-Germain if Kylian Mbappe leaves town. Coman’s contract ends in 2023 and rumors have been steady that he could move on this summer if Bayern Munich does not offer him a Robert Lewndowski-esque salary:

Kingsley Coman intéressé à l’idée d’un retour au PSG en cas de départ de Kylian Mbappé. À voir ce qu’en pense le club.



It seems plausible that Coman would be interested in PSG. After all, he’s French and looking for boatloads of cash, but we still do not just how serious he is about moving away from Bayern Munich.

While Coman has publicly stated that he has “several options” on where to continue his career, he has not openly said that he wants to leave Bayern Munich just yet.

If Bayern Munich wants FC Barcelona goalkeeper and Germany international Marc-Andre ter Stegen, it will need to pony up €70 million:

Bayern Munich will reportedly need to pay €70 million to prise Marc-Andre ter Stegen away from Barcelona next summer. According to a report by Catalan outlet El Nacional, Barcelona will be demanding a sum of €70 million to offload Marc-Andre ter Stegen in next summer’s transfer window. The 29-year-old goalkeeper is being courted by Bayern Munich, having been eyed as a long-term successor for Manuel Neuer. Marc-Andre ter Stegen has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world since joining Barcelona from Borussia Monchengladbach in July 2014. After initially being restricted solely to outings in Europe and cup competitions, the German international has been the firm first-choice goalkeeper for the Blaugrana in the last half a dozen years. To date, ter Stegen has turned out 297 times for Barcelona, keeping 120 clean sheets in the process. However, the 29-year-old’s performances have left a lot to be desired in the last year, which has forced Barcelona to weigh up the possibility of selling him. And there is no shortage of suitors in the player’s pursuit, with Bayern Munich one of the prospective suitors.

Okay...it’s not exactly a newsflash that Manchester United would want Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, but add the Red Devils to the list of squads eyeing both Haaland and Chelsea FC’s Timo Werner:

Erling Haaland is one of four players on Manchester United’s shortlist to replace Edinson Cavani if he leaves for Barcelona, reports the Daily Mail. Haaland is joined by Joao Felix, Timo Werner and Alexander Isak, the paper states.

Bayern Munich had another big week.

After a somewhat controversial victory over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker, the Bavarians took on FC Barcelona in the Champions League — and subsequently sent the Catalans packing to the Europa League.

While that was the big news of the week, we’ve got even more on tap:

A look at the fallout from Bayern Munich’s big victory over FC Barcelona.

Joshua Kimmich is struggling with the after-effects of his bout with COVID-19, so maybe people should lay off hammering him and hope he feels better soon.

Some thoughts on the rumored pursuit of Nico Schlotterbeck and what that might mean for Bayern Munich’s existing core of defenders on the roster — and out on loan.

A quick take on the new season of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and what other comedies always make me laugh out loud one or more times per episode.

Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala was selected to Bild’s Team of the Week for his performance against Mainz 05:

Coman was picked for kicker’s Team of the Week:

In an odd turn of events, former Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa scheduled his wedding reception on the same day as a game — and then got bitter that Gremio would not release him to attend:

Douglas Costa, on loan from Juventus, scored a goal for Gremio in the decisive game with anger in his stomach, the outcome of which his colors were not enough to keep his team in the first the league. Costa hadn’t wanted to participate in the game. Instead, his wedding reception was planned in a luxury hotel in Rio de Janeiro. However, the club refused him the special leave he had requested. As a consequence, Costa deleted the club insignia on his social media profiles after he had demonstratively said goodbye to the Gremio fans after his goal in celebrating the goal. Costa is actually still on loan to Gremio until next summer. But Vice President Denis Abrahao already let it be known that Costa would no longer appear for Gremio. “As far as I know, Douglas has a contract,” he said at Globo esporte . “He’s undoubtedly a great player, he proved that once again. It’s a shame he doesn’t continue. ”Costa is still tied to Juventus until 2023.

I mean...that totally sounds like something Costa would do, correct?

Now that just felt like a roller coaster ride, but one right after you’ve had a heavy lunch. Bayern Munich’s performance against Mainz was unimpressive, workmanlike and had a lot of heart-in-the-mouth moments, but the hosts edged out with a 2-1 victory thanks to some individual brilliance and a momentary turn of the tide in the second half. Mainz were fantastic, and made Bayern Munich fight hard to earn the win. The defense was particularly stellar, with Alexander Hack and Moussa Niakhate being the showrunners.

Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala both scored a great goal each and ensured Bayern won at home. This win means that Bayern go 6 points clear of Dortmund at the top of the table, which is a comfortable cushion heading into the last couple of games of the Hinrunde.

Here are the major talking points of this podcast: