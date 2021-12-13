It looks an awful lot like Corentin Tolisso will leave Bayern Munich

While no one at Bayern Munich has formally ruled out bringing Corentin Tolisso back — even Julian Nagelsmann toyed with the idea of a contract extension for the midfielder — it looks like he is ready to move on.

With Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer all out with various ailments, Tolisso had finally gotten some consistent playing time, which ultimately was given mixed reviews by critics.

Like much of his Bayern Munich career, though, Tolisso picked up an injury against Mainz 05 and his status is currently uncertain. As for his future, it would appear that a move is on the horizon.

Per kicker, there is “no sign of an extension” for Tolisso, but Sport Bild’s Christian Falk says that AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is very interested in the Frenchman. In fact, if anyone comes calling this winter with a suitable offer, Bayern Munich would be willing to sell right way according to Falk.